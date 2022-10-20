Alexandria seeking resident input on internet speed

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is seeking input from residents in order to assess the effectiveness of the current broadband internet services throughout the city.

The city said resident input from the assessment will be an important part of developing a strategic plan for internet services that are higher quality, more reliable and affordable for all households and businesses.

Alexandria residents are asked to use their home computer to complete the brief speed test/survey HERE.

Those with offices in Alexandria may also complete the survey for their work location. However, the survey from residents’ homes is most important.

