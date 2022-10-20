APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’

(mgn)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident.

Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.

No charges are being pursued at this time against the driver of the vehicle involved.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Boil advisories for Cenla
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth

Latest News

Antonio Jones faces two counts of third-degree rape for an attack on an informant during a RADE...
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
LUNCH KIDS-10/20/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dorman Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/20/2022
10/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
10/20/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast