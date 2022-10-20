APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.

The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria, La. on Oct. 20, 2022.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection between Monroe St and Sunset Dr. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

APD said two people were shot, both with non-life-threatening injuries.

We let you know when we learn more.

