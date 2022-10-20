APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.

The two men reportedly left in a gray Dodge Charger. The man pictured above is one of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward.

**Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

