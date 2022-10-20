Billy Perkins set to begin first season at LSUA as lead General

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s “A” new era for the LSUA Women’s Basketball program heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Head Coach Billy Perkins was hired during the offseason, replacing Bob Austin, as only the second coach in program history.

Perkins and his wife, who joins him on the Generals’ coaching staff, are tasked with helping turn around a women’s team that has gone just 14-26 over the last two seasons.

“I’m so blessed to be able to have those girls that played last year to be committed to what we do, because a lot of times when you transition into a new coaching staff, those girls are so loyal to their coach,” said Coach Perkins. “These girls have done everything I’ve asked them to and have really competed well in practice.”

The Generals will not only have to replace two-time all-American Kelsey Thaxton, who transferred to Northwestern State earlier this season, but practically replenish an entire roster. In several games last year, LSUA was only able to dress out six girls, but one of those playmakers returning is Dannah Martin-Hartwick.

Coach Perkins said he will ask a lot of his new point guard this year but expects big things from her.

“One thing about what we do here is we push fast, and we need that quarterback or that floor General to get the ball out and get us into what we want to do,” said Coach Perkins. “There are so many pieces to what we do. So Dannah is a really good one, but there are also some other good athletes that have come in and done a good hand as well.”

LSUA was picked to finish eighth in the RRAC Preseason Poll. The Generals will open up the season on the road at Dillard University on Oct. 28.

