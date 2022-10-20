Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to kidnap a child inside last week.

Jaheim Williams (KALB)

According to Boyce Police, Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened last Friday, Oct. 14, in the town. The victim claims that Williams, along with a Black man in a mask, broke into her home, before Williams allegedly started strangling the victim and beating her in the process. The other man then reportedly grabbed an infant in the home and tried to leave, but the victim began to fight and was able to get the infant away from the men. She claims Williams pulled a gun on her in the process.

“As of right now, the case is still ongoing,” said Detective Garret Greer. “We have reached out to multiple agencies to assist us in the apprehension of Mr. Williams. Her physical condition right now is she seems to be doing a little bit better, mentally she is still kind of shook up a little bit, but she is seeming to cope well now.”

Boyce PD has still not been able to identify the second masked assailant. The men got away in a dark grey 2020 Kia Optima with the name “Liyah” written in pink on the back window.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should immediately call 911.

