Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby

Boyce police are still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to kidnap a child inside last week.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to kidnap a child inside last week.

Jaheim Williams
Jaheim Williams(KALB)

According to Boyce Police, Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened last Friday, Oct. 14, in the town. The victim claims that Williams, along with a Black man in a mask, broke into her home, before Williams allegedly started strangling the victim and beating her in the process. The other man then reportedly grabbed an infant in the home and tried to leave, but the victim began to fight and was able to get the infant away from the men. She claims Williams pulled a gun on her in the process.

“As of right now, the case is still ongoing,” said Detective Garret Greer. “We have reached out to multiple agencies to assist us in the apprehension of Mr. Williams. Her physical condition right now is she seems to be doing a little bit better, mentally she is still kind of shook up a little bit, but she is seeming to cope well now.”

Boyce PD has still not been able to identify the second masked assailant. The men got away in a dark grey 2020 Kia Optima with the name “Liyah” written in pink on the back window.

Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you should immediately call 911.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth
Boil advisories for Cenla
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Ethan Busby - ACA Athlete of the Week
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Phyllis Cork – Golden Apple Winner
Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby