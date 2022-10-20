Breast Cancer Awareness Month encourages people to ‘RISE’ against breast cancer

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Every October, people all over the world show their support for those affected by breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. This year, the National Breast Cancer Foundation is using the acronym ‘RISE’, which stands for Rally In Screening Everyone, to ensure every woman has the access to the screenings she needs and deserves. During the height of the pandemic, many women fell behind in keeping up with their annual mammograms, but medical professionals say it is time to get back on track because knowledge and early detection saves lives.

“Get your mammogram every year and stay on top of it,” said Brandi LaRoux, Radiology Manager at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “Know your breast yourself and get your breast self-exams. Early detection is the key. There is a 95 percent survival rate with early detection, so everyone should get their mammogram every year.”

While we typically hear of breast cancer cases involving women, experts say men are also at risk.

“Males can get breast cancer just like females,” said LaRoux. “It is a significantly lower risk, but 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetime, and 1 in 800 men will have breast cancer in their lifespan as well.”

Less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.