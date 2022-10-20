LSUA MBB picked to finish third in RRAC Preseason Rankings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When the Red River Athletic Conference released its men’s basketball preseason poll, the LSUA Generals were not entirely pleased to find out that they were picked third behind two in-state rivals, LSUS and Xavier.

“We will just let the game talk,” said Generals Guard Jason Perry II. “At the end of the day, we aren’t going to talk too much about it. We are not happy, so it is what it is.”

Despite a 20-7 record last year and a 10-4 record in the RRAC, the Generals only received one first-place vote in the preseason poll.

Heading into its ninth season in program history, the Generals have yet to have a losing season as they have a career-winning percentage of 84 percent.

The team has had a bad taste in their mouth since the end of last season when they were a first-round exit in the NAIA Tournament at the hands of the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, 103-84. The Generals have been bounced out in the first round of the national tournament for two consecutive years.

Perry II said the mindset has changed for LSUA as they approach the season opener, as they are more determined to make it back to the ultimate goal of Kansas City.

“We are building that culture and just have high expectations for ourselves and for the team,” said Perry II. “Everyone on the team is doing what they have to do. At the end of the day, everything is going to take care of itself.”

While the Generals lost a lot of talent from last year’s team, they do return elite playmakers, including last year’s First-Team All-RRAC selection Jakemin Abney. Abney is heading into his third year with the program and will strive to be a veteran leader for the newer guys that make up a large portion of the roster.

“He is a great player,” said David Favorite, a first-year point guard at LSUA. “It’s fun being in practice, competing with him every day, just seeing him get better each and every day. It’s definitely fun. I can’t wait to go to work with him this year.”

LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.