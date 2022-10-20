Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.

Stephens was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth
Boil advisories for Cenla
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Alexandria seeking resident input on internet speed
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast