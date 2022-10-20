NSU’s Purple Swarm heating up as Week 7 presents a new challenge

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are back at home this weekend, coming off a big win against Houston Christian to start 3-0 in the Southland Conference. Now, they are stepping out of conference this weekend as they prepare for No. 18 Southeast Missouri State University.

The Purple Swarm put on their best performance against the Huskies as they had a season-best of four sacks and two interceptions.

Two of the sacks were credited to senior defensive end Isaiah Longino, who is now tied for fourth for career-high sacks at 18.5.

The Demons were faced with adversity as they had to overcome a pick six by the Huskies, and the Purple Swarm did as they only allowed three points and just 3.3 yards per play.

This week presents a new challenge for the Demons’ defense as they face a team they have never played before.

“We have a real test this week with a top 25 team,” said Longino. “It is going to be a great atmosphere in general. The progress has to be those little mistakes we keep making. Even though we did have a pretty solid game last week, there were still a lot of mistakes out there on the field. A lot of missed opportunities that we just left out there, so the next progression is definitely fixing those up, and then continuing to put our foot on the neck instead of having that lull in the second and third quarters.

The Demons’ defense has key objectives that have to happen to keep the momentum going.

“We have to stop the run; we have to create havoc; continue on takeaways,” said Demons’ defensive coordinator Weston Glaser. “We had Dante Thomas and Keenan Leachman with an interception last week, we have to continue on that. The quarterback is going to make some throws, has a great arm, but we have to capitalize with some different looks and baiting them into some throws, and then also for us, sacks and tackles for loss, continue doing what we are doing and then swarm to the ball, four quarters of just unbelievable energy.”

Longino and the Demons will look to remain unbeaten at Turpin Stadium this week for homecoming at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.