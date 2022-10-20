RPSO: Colorado man arrested for possessing 166 pounds of marijuana

166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana recovered in a RPSO arrest on Oct. 12, 2022.
166 pounds of suspected high grade marijuana recovered in a RPSO arrest on Oct. 12, 2022.(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado was arrested for possessing 166 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 49, just south of Alexandria, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Xiaolong Liang, 35, has been charged with improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (greater than 2.5 pounds), possession of promethazine w/Codeine and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

On Oct. 12, deputies with Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Highway Interdiction Team pulled over Liang for a traffic violation. The vehicle was checked by a K9 unit, which led to the discovery of the marijuana. RADE also said they located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.

Liang was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released on Oct. 14 on a $62,600 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth
Boil advisories for Cenla
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
Officers in Blissfield, Michigan pulled over a woman after her daughter called from the back...
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

Latest News

Ethan Busby - ACA Athlete of the Week
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Phyllis Cork – Golden Apple Winner
Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby
Jaheim Williams
Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby