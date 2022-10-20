RPSO: Colorado man arrested for possessing 166 pounds of marijuana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado was arrested for possessing 166 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 49, just south of Alexandria, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Xiaolong Liang, 35, has been charged with improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (greater than 2.5 pounds), possession of promethazine w/Codeine and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

On Oct. 12, deputies with Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Highway Interdiction Team pulled over Liang for a traffic violation. The vehicle was checked by a K9 unit, which led to the discovery of the marijuana. RADE also said they located a bottle of Promethazine (with Codeine) syrup and $2,250.

Liang was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was released on Oct. 14 on a $62,600 bond.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.