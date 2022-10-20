St. Mary’s Ethan Busby scored 5 offensive TDs & a pick-six against Peabody

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - St. Mary’s Ethan Busby experienced his breakout game last week against Peabody as he scored five touchdowns, one being a pick-six, and finished the game with 197 yards.

“It was one of the first games I felt like I really contributed that much,” said Busby. “I mean me and Coach York talked about it. We have been running the ball more this year, so the touches were going to come. As the game progressed, I was just like alright, sweet.”

This season Busby has been known for his defensive performance as he has four interceptions, but St. Mary’s Head Coach Aaron York said he had a feeling that when they stepped on the field against the Warhorses, it would be Busby’s time to go off.

“It was one of those games where the ball looks bigger and bigger in the air, and he goes and gets it,” said York. “I thought that we could have thrown anything to him, and he was going to go catch it. I thought at one point and time any ball that they threw around him defensively, he was going to go intercept it.”

Busby is one of many guys on the team who are weapons on both sides of the ball, but Coach York said there is a key factor that sets Ethan Busby apart from the other players.

“He just has a knack to find the ball, and he wants the ball,” said York. “It doesn’t matter if I am walking down the hall, if we are lifting weights or if we are at practice. He says, ‘Coach, throw me the ball.’ That is the kind of kid he is. He wants the ball in his hands, especially in the big moments.”

“I feel like I have to, if I don’t play good, then who is going to step up?” said Busby. “I feel like if I play good every week, it is just going to do the team a lot better.”

Busby’s best friend and teammate, Mixon Bankston, said a lot of the guys look at Busby as a leader and being able to see him find the end zone multiple times is special.

“It is awesome to see, we have been playing together since second grade,” said Bankston. “All throughout this hard work and the weight room and out on the field, it is great to see Ethan go out there and score five.”

Ethan Busby’s ability to score 30 points out of the 58 that were scored in the matchup against Peabody has proven that he is one of the weapons on St. Mary’s offense and defense.

