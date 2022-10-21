Alexandria Utility System warns of phone scam

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Utility System has learned that some residence are receiving phone calls stating the customer was due a credit as a result of estimated utility bills. The customers are told to “press 1″ to receive their credit.

This is a scam and has nothing to do with the City of Alexandria.

If you have questions about your bill, you are asked to call the Utility Customer Service Office at 318-441-6310.

