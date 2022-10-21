Alexandria Utility System warns of phone scam

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Utility System has learned that some residence are receiving phone calls stating the customer was due a credit as a result of estimated utility bills. The customers are told to “press 1″ to receive their credit.

This is a scam and has nothing to do with the City of Alexandria.

If you have questions about your bill, you are asked to call the Utility Customer Service Office at 318-441-6310.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED

Latest News

Pineville police
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
Winnfield woman dies in house fire