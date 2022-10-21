AP source: Pistons’ Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the...
FILE - Rob Murphy, at the time Eastern Michigan coach, gestures during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Jan. 4, 2019, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Murphy, assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons, was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night, Oct. 20, 2022, on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:03 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A person familiar with the situation said Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

ESPN reported that Murphy is facing an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

Murphy was promoted to assistant general manager in June after serving as president and general manager of the G League’s Motor City Cruise.

The former Syracuse and Kent State assistant was Eastern Michigan’s basketball coach from 2011 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrea Marie Adams and Cesar Orozco
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Water tower in Alexandria
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.

Latest News

FILE - A fisherman navigates past an inoperative oil drill on Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela,...
Cash is king for sanctioned Russian, Venezuelan oligarchs
Rayville vs Northwood-Lena
High School Football: Rayville vs Northwood-Lena
RPSO’s Glenmora Substation experiencing phone outage
The judge wrote that because the six Republican-led states failed to establish they had...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan