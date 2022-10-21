APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.

(Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a bank robbery at the First Federal Bank of Louisiana location on Jackson Street on Friday, Oct. 21.

The crime occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. The unknown suspect pictured above demanded money from a teller and left the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a Black male approximately five feet, eight inches tall, wearing glasses, a dark beanie hat, blue button-up shirt and dark pants. He was last seen walking along Jackson Street in the direction of MacArthur Drive.

If anyone has any information about this, contact APD at (318) 441-6460 or (318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward.

**Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

