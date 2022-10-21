Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3.

The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of failure to seek assistance.

“Findings during this ongoing investigation supported the issuance of a warrant for arrest, which was conducted without incident,” said Tunica-Biloxi Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. “As a result of this investigation being ongoing, additional criminal charges and arrests are foreseeable but no particulars pertaining to such are available for release at this time. Any situation where anyone is exposed to dangers and/or illegal substances is a travesty and of great concern that our department takes seriously.”

Chief Pierite said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. He asked that anyone with information on this incident to reach out to the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department.

