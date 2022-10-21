Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort

Paragon Casino Resort
Paragon Casino Resort(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3.

The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of failure to seek assistance.

“Findings during this ongoing investigation supported the issuance of a warrant for arrest, which was conducted without incident,” said Tunica-Biloxi Police Chief Harold Pierite, Sr. “As a result of this investigation being ongoing, additional criminal charges and arrests are foreseeable but no particulars pertaining to such are available for release at this time. Any situation where anyone is exposed to dangers and/or illegal substances is a travesty and of great concern that our department takes seriously.”

Chief Pierite said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available. He asked that anyone with information on this incident to reach out to the Tunica-Biloxi Police Department.

RELATED STORIES ON GIAH BARRERE:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED
APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault

Latest News

Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Check out this week's Sweet Celebration winner, Paisley Thacker!
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-10/21/2022
Check out today's Pledge Kids from Caroline Dormon Junior High School!
PLEDGE KIDS-10/21/2022