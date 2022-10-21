Georgia man accused of home invasion and attempted rape in Vernon Parish

Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, Douglasville, Georgia
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man from Douglasville, GA, has been arrested after being accused of attempted rape, sexual battery, home invasion, and other charges, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft says Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail without bond on the following charges:

  • Home Invasion
  • Attempted First Degree Rape
  • Second Degree Sexual Battery
  • Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment
  • Domestic Abuse Aggravated Battery (Strangulation)
  • Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence
  • Cyber Stalking
  • Obscenity
  • Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies

