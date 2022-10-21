Georgia man accused of home invasion and attempted rape in Vernon Parish

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man from Douglasville, GA, has been arrested after being accused of attempted rape, sexual battery, home invasion, and other charges, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Sam Craft says Zaykeese Desmond Moore, 22, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

He was booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office jail without bond on the following charges:

Home Invasion

Attempted First Degree Rape

Second Degree Sexual Battery

Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Battery (Strangulation)

Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence

Cyber Stalking

Obscenity

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Previously Convicted of Felonies

