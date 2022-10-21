KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 8 Matchups around Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The KALB Sports Team has picked their favorites in some of the biggest games around Cenla each week.

Heading into Week 8, no changes have been made in the Bulletin Material standings. Dylan Domangue still leads the way with a 23-11 record after going 4-1 last week. Mary Margaret Ellison also went 4-1 last week and sits just one game behind Dylan at 22-12. Elijah Nixon is three games out of the lead with a 20-14 record.

In Week 8, the KALB Sports Team will be picking another slate of games in this week’s Bulletin Material.

MedExpress Game of the Week: Peabody vs Grant:

Dylan’s Pick: Grant 45-27

Elijah’s Pick: Grant 42-13

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Grant 42-21

Marksville vs Bolton:

Dylan’s Pick: Marksville 27-21

Elijah’s Pick: Bolton 26-22

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Bolton 28-22

Pineville vs ASH:

Dylan’s Pick: ASH 55-12

Elijah’s Pick: ASH 6-0

Mary Margaret’s Pick: ASH 55-0

Caldwell Parish vs Buckeye:

Dylan’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 38-24

Elijah’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 28-12

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Caldwell Parish 35-14

Nat Central vs Parkway:

Dylan’s Pick: Parkway 35-34

Elijah’s Pick: Parkway 35-21

Mary Margaret’s Pick: Parkway 28-21

