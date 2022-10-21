Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade.
Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress