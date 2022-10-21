Peabody, Grant voted Week 8 MedExpress Game of the Week

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - For the second time this season, the MedExpress Game of the Week takes us to Dry Prong to catch the Grant Cougars in a battle with the Peabody Warhorses.

This 2-4A battle will be the team’s first meeting since 2014. Both teams are still looking for their first district win of the season.

Following the Cougars’ fast start to the season where they began the season 4-1, Grant has cooled off some dropping their last two games against Franklin Parish and Neville.

Peabody is in a similar boat in desperate need of a win. The Warhorses began the season 3-1, but have since lost the last three games while only scoring six points over the last two matchups.

With only three weeks left, both teams are trying to get that monkey off their back and break their current losing streak.

According to Geaux Preps, Grant currently is the 26 seed in the Division II non-select power ratings heading into Week 8.

On the select side, Peabody is the 19 seed in Division II.

Since 2004, Peabody has won all eight matchups against the Cougars including the last three where they have outscored Grant 125-0 in those games.

Mary Margaret Ellison will have live coverage of the MedExpress Game of the Week at 6 and 10 p.m. on KALB Friday night. Check out all the games from our local teams Friday night on the 5th Quarter.

