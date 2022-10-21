Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau.

State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pineville police said that Goff has also been placed on administrative leave.

State police will serve as the lead investigative agency in this case, which remains active and ongoing.

