Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office

Pineville police
Pineville police(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau.

State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pineville police said that Goff has also been placed on administrative leave.

State police will serve as the lead investigative agency in this case, which remains active and ongoing.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
The scene of a shooting at the intersection of Sunset Drive and Monroe Street in Alexandria,...
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED
APD Seeking Public Help to Locate Aggravated Assault Suspect
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Pumpkins
Fall Fun Events in Cenla
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort