Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments

LENA, La. (KALB) - In an article published in the national publication The Guardian on Saturday, Oct. 15, Cleco Power’s ‘Project Diamond Vault’ was called into question, citing environmental and affordability concerns for Louisiana’s first-ever carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project at a power plant.

Project Diamond Vault, which would retrofit Brame Energy Center’s Madison Unit 3 with carbon capture technology, looks to capture 95% of the carbon emissions released by the power generation unit. Carbon capture works by capturing carbon dioxide emissions produced by power generation from fossil fuel-burning facilities. CCS equipment captures those emissions and carries them underground. In the case of Project Diamond Vault, those emissions would be stored in saline formations beneath the earth’s surface.

The $900 million project is expected to be funded through 45Q federal tax credits, which were expanded through the Inflation Reduction Act to encourage more investors to involve themselves with climate initiatives. Cleco also expects both the construction of the CCS technology for Madison 3 and operating expenses, including the cost of electricity generated and steam consumed in the process.

Additionally, Cleco said they “do not expect Project Diamond Vault to result in any rate increase” to customers.

The question of rate increases for customers was one of the primary focuses of The Guardian’s “The cost to capture carbon? More water and electricity,” which details “adding the technology to power plants is expensive.”

In the report, the author, Sara Sneath, uses the example of Wyoming power plants enacting similar initiatives statewide under a 2020 legislative mandate.

In just the last few weeks, a Wyoming utility company raised serious concern over the affordability of retrofitting coal-fired power plants with CCS technology. That company, Black Hills Corporation, filed an analysis with the Wyoming Public Service Commission noting such concerns, including rate hikes of an estimated $100 more per month for some customers, as well as a 30% reduction in electric generation at retrofit plants that would result in potential additional costs for customers to offset replacement power.

According to The Guardian article, Cleco filed an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) with the Louisiana Public Service Commission on Sept. 9. In that report, Cleco details plans to derate, or reduce energy output, of Madison 3 by 200 MW, about one-third of the power station’s capacity, by 2028. This reduction would be “due to Cleco Power’s proposed carbon capture and sequestration project, also known as Project Diamond Vault.” That project is estimated to begin commercial operation that same year.

In that same IRP, Cleco notes the expectation they will cease operations of Brame Energy Center’s Rodemacher Unit 2 also by 2028, reducing the electricity output of Cleco Power by 149 MW.

So, could reduced electrical output at Brame Energy Center lead to higher costs for customers?

News Channel 5 requested a sit-down interview with a Cleco official in an attempt to answer that question. Instead, we received written responses to questions we sent to the Cleco communications team related to the request.

Regarding the IRP, which introduced a possible decrease in electricity output at Brame Energy Center, Cleco responded, “An IRP is a planning tool. It takes into account estimates of customers’ future energy needs and resources available to serve those needs. The plan does not commit to any specific investment decision nor is it a commitment to a specific course of action. It is simply a snapshot of the future at a given point in time.”

Cleco maintained they expect the capital cost of the project to be funded by Cleco and outside investors principally through federal tax credits, which they also expect to fund the project’s operating expenses. Further, they maintain they do not expect the project to result in a rate increase to customers.

Instead, a Cleco communications representative said they are in discussions to actually sell the electric output of Madison 3 to third parties needing 24/7 clean energy. They said if that effort were successful, they will be able to “substantially reduce” customers’ rates.

For many of those ifs and expectations, Cleco said outcomes cannot be predicted until the completion of the project’s Front-End Engineering and Design, or FEED, study. That study is not projected to be done until the end of 2023. Cleco noted it is “committed to research and engineering at the highest level and cannot speculate on the findings of the feed study ahead of its completion.”

Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault is not the only carbon capture and sequestration project being proposed in the United States, or Louisiana for that matter. The effort to restructure industries like power and manufacturing with CCS technology in order to reduce carbon emissions and expand the longevity of those industries continues to grow.

Coming to the forefront of the conversation statewide is the Air Product carbon capture and sequestration project in Tangipahoa Parish, which would result in the storage of carbon emissions beneath Lake Maurepas. Residents fear the project would lead to more coastal erosion and potential carbon leakage. They also expressed frustration at a community meeting Monday, Oct. 17 that “the process is moving too fast and their questions aren’t getting answered.”

On Oct. 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced another carbon capture and sequestration project for the state, this time involving ExxonMobil, CF Industries and EnLink Midstream. That project also quickly drew criticism from environmental advocates.

Overall, questions and concerns remain outstanding in the state’s pursuit of clean energy and finding ways to expand the lifespan of fossil-fuel-burning industries in a state dependent on oil and gas. Of those concerns is the sufficiency of Louisiana’s water supply, especially in light of the lack of a statewide water management plan.

News Channel 5 will take a closer look at the issue of water sufficiency in a later installment on the cost of carbon capture.

