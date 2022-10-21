Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, notching sizable weekly gains for major indexes.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground.
Social media companies were broadly lower after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak outlook and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company.
The yield on the two-year Treasury note fell to 4.49% on hopes that the Federal Reserve might consider slowing down its future rate increases after making another big hike next month.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.