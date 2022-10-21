Winnfield woman dies in house fire

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m.

Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.

Firefighters learned that there were two people at the home during the fire. One was able to escape but the other was not. The victim was located in the bedroom of the house.

SFM deputies said the fire seemed to have started inside the home. They ruled out multiple electrical deficiencies. They also were unable to confirm the presence of a working smoke alarm in the home.

“Sixty-three Louisianans have now lost their lives in fire-related tragedies this year. That’s more than last year’s fire-related deaths in total and we’re just now starting the time of year where we see an increase in home fires and fire-related deaths,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “We need every Louisianan to commit to prioritizing their safety inside of their homes and it starts with having at least one working smoke alarm to protect your family when they lay their head down as soon as tonight.”

