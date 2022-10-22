2022 5th Quarter Week 8

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the eighth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Pineville
|7
|ASH
|35
|Nat Central
|22
|Parkway
|37
4A Scores
|Neville
|43
|Tioga
|7
|Peabody
|48
|Grant
|44
|Leesville
|56
|LaGrange
|6
3A Scores
|Bunkie
|35
|Jena
|42
|Marksville
|18
|Bolton
|29
|Caldwell Parish
|19
|Buckeye
|0
2A Scores
|Avoyelles
|14
|Southern Lab
|35
|Rosepine
|48
|Menard
|2
|Lakeview
|0
|Mansfield
|37
|Oakdale
|74
|Pickering
|26
|Jonesboro-Hodge
|0
|Many
|58
|Red River
|7
|Winnfield
|20
1A Scores
|Rayville
|50
|Northwood-Lena
|6
|Logansport
|38
|LaSalle
|0
|Delhi Charter
|52
|Block
|6
|Montgomery
|0
|St. Mary’s
|62
