2022 5th Quarter Week 8

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the eighth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville 7 ASH 35 Nat Central 22 Parkway 37

4A Scores

Neville 43 Tioga 7 Peabody 48 Grant 44 Leesville 56 LaGrange 6

3A Scores

Bunkie 35 Jena 42 Marksville 18 Bolton 29 Caldwell Parish 19 Buckeye 0

2A Scores

Avoyelles 14 Southern Lab 35 Rosepine 48 Menard 2 Lakeview 0 Mansfield 37 Oakdale 74 Pickering 26 Jonesboro-Hodge 0 Many 58 Red River 7 Winnfield 20

1A Scores

Rayville 50 Northwood-Lena 6 Logansport 38 LaSalle 0 Delhi Charter 52 Block 6 Montgomery 0 St. Mary’s 62

