2022 5th Quarter Week 8

(Credit: KALB)
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the eighth week of high school football in Central Louisiana! View the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville7ASH35
Nat Central22Parkway37

4A Scores

Neville43Tioga7
Peabody48Grant44
Leesville56LaGrange6

3A Scores

Bunkie35Jena42
Marksville18Bolton29
Caldwell Parish19Buckeye0

2A Scores

Avoyelles14Southern Lab35
Rosepine48Menard2
Lakeview0Mansfield37
Oakdale74Pickering26
Jonesboro-Hodge0Many58
Red River7Winnfield20

1A Scores

Rayville50Northwood-Lena6
Logansport38LaSalle0
Delhi Charter52Block6
Montgomery0St. Mary’s62

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
Pineville police
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED

Latest News

5Q W8 PI
2022 5th Quarter Week 8 Part I
MME
Game of the Week Preview: Grant vs Peabody
KALB predicts the winners from the best games around Cenla
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 8 Matchups around Cenla
Rayville vs Northwood-Lena
High School Football: Rayville vs Northwood-Lena