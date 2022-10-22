Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022.

AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m.

There were no injuries and the fire was contained at 3:05 a.m.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

