Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department is investigating a three-alarm fire that took place in the early morning on Oct. 22, 2022.

AFD responded to the fire at the former Select 10 Motel on MacArthur Drive at approximately 1:40 a.m.

There were no injuries and the fire was contained at 3:05 a.m.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Pineville police
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
Water tower in Alexandria
Alexandria city-wide boil advisory LIFTED

Latest News

Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
Game of the Week 8: Peabody vs Grant
Lyons and his trombone make stops in store parking lots around Cenla, spreading good vibes and...
Cenla musician brightens days, puts smiles on faces of residents
Cenla musician brightens days, puts smiles on faces of residents