Alexandria Zoo hosts the ‘Zoo Boo’ ahead of Halloween

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hundreds of kids and parents dressed in their Halloween costumes attended the Alexandria Zoo’s ‘Zoo Boo’ event.

Zoogoers were encouraged to wear their costumes as they strolled through the zoo, which was decked out with Halloween decorations.

In addition to the decorations, there were also food vendors and plenty of family fun photo ops.

The animals got to join in on the fun too, as many of them were playing with or gnawing on pumpkins inside their habitats.

Zoo Director, Dr. Max Lakes commented on the large crowd the event had drawn.

”Lots of smiles lots of happiness,” said Dr. Lakes. “People are happy that the line is moving fast. That was something that we wanted to make sure happened because in the past we have heard from people the line is just so long and moves so slow, so people were really happy to get in., and once they get in even though there is a lot of people there is plenty of room in the zoo. It’s not a one-way track you can come and walk through the whole zoo, see the animals, take your time, and just have a wonderful day. The keepers really went all in on doing the enrichment to make sure the animals are getting a special day as well.”

