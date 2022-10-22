Cenla musician brightens days, puts smiles on faces of residents

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - You have probably seen him at Walmart, Kroger or even Albertson’s, the smooth sounds of his trombone. Walter P. Lyons is known as the “Dancing Teddy Bear.”

Lyons and his trombone make stops in store parking lots around Cenla, spreading good vibes and putting smiles on faces. In late 2019, Lyons was working two jobs and struggling to make ends meet, then COVID hit, and he decided to turn his love of people and his passion for music into his nine-to-five. Lyons began busking. Busking, made famous by musicians like Ed Sheeran, Tracy Chapman, Jill Scott and the Roots, is the art of playing music in the street for voluntary donations, and what Lyons said not only pays his bills, but he sees it unifying the people.

“Nobody comes out here and talks about Donald Trump or Joe Biden, nobody comes out here and talks about Democrats and Republicans or who is in a high economic status or low economic status,” said Lyons. “Out here, it is just pure fun and waving and New Orleans music to the kids and people are driving by waving right now.”

Lyons started playing music at South Alexandria Sixth Grade Center, then on to Brame Middle School and later joined the band at Peabody Magnet High School, where he graduated and is a member of the alumni band. Lyons gives a lot of credit to the schools in Rapides Parish, who he said pushed him to work hard.

“Those local musicians really shaped my future, they taught me to practice, they taught me to work hard, they taught me to push through walls,” said Lyons. “So, I am really a product of the Rapides Parish schools. I really learned all my trombone skills in the Rapides Parish school system.

Lyons said he has fallen in love interacting with the people of Cenla, and he wants to continue busking and spreading love and hopes to one day start playing more internal shows.

“All humans love music and all humans love to smile and have a good time and be entertained. So, that is all it’s about,” he said.

