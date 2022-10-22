Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) welcomed No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1 SEC) for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up where he left off against Florida with five total touchdowns and accounted for 370 yards of total offense.

Daniels finished with 122 yards rushing and three touchdowns and 248 yards passing and two touchdowns.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly went over how his Tigers were able to upset No. 7 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium for homecoming on Oct. 22, 2022.

The Rebels stuck first going 70-yards in five plays highlighted by a Jonathan Mingo 37-yard reception setting up a 6-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Judkins to make it 7-0.

LSU would answer with a field goal on a 23-yard field goal from Damian Ramos to make it 7-3. It capped off a 12-play 69 yard drive. Daniels missed Kayshon Boutte on a wide open pass in the end zone and then Malik Nabers couldn’t come down with a third down conversion.

The Tigers didn’t do any favors on the Rebels second touchdown of the game as they had three defensive pass interference penalties on the drive to give Judkins his second score or the game to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Ole Miss would keep LSU out of the end zone on the second drive of the game for the Tigers. Ramos would miss a 42-yard field goal.

The Rebels would settle for a 32-yard field goal on their third drive of the game make it 17-3. They would gain 200 yards of total offense in the first quarter against the Tigers.

LSU would finally find the end zone early in the second quarter as Daniels connected with Jaray Jenkins for a 34-yard touchdown catchy on an under thrown pass to make it 17-10.

Daniels and the Tigers would tie the game midway through the second quarter as Daniels scored from 4-yards out to make it 17-17. Daniels threw for 65 yards on the drive.

The Rebels would settle for a 48-yard field goal from Jonathan Cruz to make it 20-17 after true freshman Harold Perkins came away with a huge third down sack.

After giving up 200 yards in the first quarter the Tigers held the Rebels to just 92 yards in the second quarter and three points.

LSU would take their first lead of the game on their second drive of the third quarter as Mason Taylor caught his first career touchdown from Daniels to make it 24-20.

Ole Miss would look to answer the Tigers touchdown and got all the way down to the nine yard line before Arkansas transfer Joe Foucha came down with a one-handed interception.

LSU would capitalize on the interception as they went 80-yards on 10-plays as Daniels scored from 11 yards out. His second rushing touchdown of the day, fourth overall to make it 31-17.

The Tigers would add on to their lead midway through the fourth quarter as Daniels scored from 17-yards out, his third rushing touchdown to make it 38-20.

