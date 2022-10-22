Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20.

According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

“While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state,” said LSP Troop E Master Trooper Casey Wallace, in a press release. “Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.”

Troop E Troopers have investigated 43 fatal crashes resulting in 45 fatalities so far in 2022.

