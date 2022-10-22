Vote for the Week 8 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

5th Quarter Week 8 Cool Plays of the Week
By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The highlights are heating up in Week 8 as it’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week.

The nominees include three explosive plays on offense from Peabody, Tioga and Jena. Vote for your favorite play in the poll below.

The winner of the Cool Play of the Week will be revealed on Sportsnite.

