WATCH: Peabody’s Coach Harry Coleman talks thrilling comeback against Grant 48-44

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In what might just be the game of the year, Peabody storms all the way back in the second half to defeat Grant in the MedExpress Game of the Week 48-44 on the road.

Peabody trailed 44-26 entering the 4th Quarter when the rally began. The Warhorses scored the go-ahead TD with 3:43 to go in the game when QB Caleb Davidson fumbled the ball into the endzone and it was recovered by Peabody.

For a team that went 0-10 a season ago, Coach Harry Coleman has turned around a Peabody program with already four wins in his first year as head coach, none bigger than in Week 8.

This win marks the 9th straight time since 2004 that Peabody has defeated Grant. Coach Coleman joined Dylan Domangue on the 5th Quarter Post Show to discuss the thrilling win.

