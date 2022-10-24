Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck

WOODBURY, Minn. (KARE) - A couple celebrating their wedding anniversary were in the right place at the right time to help a police officer who was dragged by a driver in an allegedly stolen truck.

John and Jessica Norring went pillow shopping Tuesday at a JCPenney in Woodbury, Minnesota. It was their 14th wedding anniversary, and they wanted to quickly get the shopping in before dinner.

“I heard pow, pow, pow,” Jessica Norring said. “At first, I thought it was gunshots.”

She was checking her makeup before getting out of the car when she saw a truck approaching.

A Woodbury police officer had been called to check on someone sitting in an allegedly stolen truck in the parking lot.

“But he was slumped over on his steering wheel. The officer didn’t have his lights on or anything. He just approached calmly and tapped on the window,” John Norring said.

The driver sped off, taking the officer with him.

“The officer screaming for him to stop,” John Norring said.

Police say the driver soon crashed into a light pole. The Norrings helped the officer hold the suspect until backup came. Then, the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“There was no question that we needed to go help him. It was such a whirlwind. It happened so fast, but it’s like a movie playing back in your head in slow motion,” Jessica Norring said.

The Norrings’ 14th anniversary turned into one they’ll never forget. It might have started with a quest for pillows, but it ended with a deeper purpose.

“You just never know where you will be and what you can do to help people around you,” Jessica Norring said.

Police arrested a male suspect, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Lamers, in relation to the incident. He faces several charges.

