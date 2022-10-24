Early voting for Fall Primary Election begins October 25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election is set to begin Oct. 25.

The polls for early voting will open Tuesday and end Nov. 1. Residents can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The polls will be closed Sunday, Oct. 30.

There is a greater push locally and around the state to get more residents to the polls, especially with low voter turnouts in recent local elections. Sandra Bonnette, with the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters, said a 39% voter turnout is considered successful for an election.

“Surprisingly voter turnout is low,” said Bonnette. “That’s why you have all of these programs trying to get people out to vote.”

Bonnette is expecting higher poll numbers for the Fall Primary given some of the major races that will appear on the ballots.

For a full list of the local and statewide races and the candidates vying for those positions, click here. Among the races will be for U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative along with a plethora of mayoral seats up for grabs including for the City of Alexandria.

Rapides Parish has sent out over 5,000 mail-in ballots so far, and about half of those were sent back in so far. Bonnette said the Registrar of Voters’ Office is working with the postal service to get in the mail-in ballots in time. She is advising those still with their mail-in ballots to send them in as soon as they can.

Bonnette is also reminding voters that their ballot will not be counted if there is no signature on it once it is returned. However, voters can go to the Rapides Parish Courthouse or their local designated location to sign the ballot and verify the vote.

Election day is set for November 8. News Channel 5 will be your local election headquarters with full coverage of some of the biggest races impacting our area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.