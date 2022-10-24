La. Gov. Edwards declares Oct. 24 Red Beans & Rice Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While just about everyone in South Louisiana knows that every Monday is red beans & rice day, Oct. 24 will now be recognized as the “official” day for the dish by the State of Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation Monday (Oct. 24) morning on the steps of the State Capitol to officially recognize the day.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office said the proclamation is being made to bring attention to Second Harvest Food Bank and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in their fight against hunger. Camellia Beans and Cajun Country Rice also took part in Monday’s celebration in Baton Rouge.

Red beans & rice is a Louisiana Creole dish made up of vegetables and spices that were traditionally slowly cooked for hours with pork bones from the previous Sunday’s dinner. In the dish’s origins, it was said that Monday was laundry day and a pot of beans could simmer all day while clothes were scrubbed and put out to dry.

