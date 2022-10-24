Man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby in Boyce arrested

Jaheim Charles Williams
Jaheim Charles Williams(Boyce Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - According to the Boyce Police Department, a man wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap a baby was arrested on Friday, October 21.

Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened on Friday, Oct. 14, in Boyce. He is currently in DC-1 with bond set at $230,000.

The victim claimed that Williams, along with a Black man in a mask, broke into her home, before Williams allegedly started strangling the victim and beating her in the process. The other man then reportedly grabbed an infant in the home and tried to leave, but the victim began to fight and was able to get the infant away from the men. She claimed Williams pulled a gun on her in the process.

Boyce PD has still not been able to identify the second masked assailant. The men got away in a dark grey 2020 Kia Optima with the name “Liyah” written in pink on the back window.

