Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

Chadrick L. James
Chadrick L. James(Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura.

APSO said James committed these offenses back on August 26. APSO and the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force assisted the Mansura Police Department in trying to locate him.

On Oct. 23, the U.S. Marshals and an Alexandria Police Department SWAT Team took James into custody after a brief foot pursuit on Third Street in Alexandria. He is currently in custody at the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

