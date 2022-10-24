Numerous dry shampoo products recalled due to cancer-causing ingredient

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple dry shampoo products have been voluntarily recalled by Unilever United States due to potentially high carcinogen levels, the FDA said in a company announcement made on their website.

Certain lots of dry shampoo aerosol products from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemme have been recalled after benzene was detected in the dry shampoos.

According to the FDA, benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Benzene is found in nature and humans are frequently exposed to it, but excessive exposure at high levels could cause leukemia and life-threatening blood disorders.

Unilever said that although the levels detected in their products during testing would not be expected to cause such issues, they are recalling the dry shampoos out of an abundance of caution. The company said they have not received reports of any adverse events as of the date the products were recalled.

For more information on the recall, and to see if your specific cans have been recalled, read the company announcement on the FDA’s website.

