Police arrest suspected gunman, 2 others in shooting that injured 11 near Southern
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said on Sunday, Oct. 23, that the suspected gunman has been arrested in connection with the shooting near Southern University on Friday, Oct. 21, that injured 11 people.
Police said they arrested Jaicedric Williams, 22, on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Arrest reports show Williams initiated a fight with members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, then allegedly pulled out a handgun, and fired multiple times into a large crowd of people.
Officials believe all three suspects arrived together and fled the scene together after the shooting took place, police say.
When asked about the relationship with the other two suspects, police said they are all ‘associates’.
“First, we would like to thank the Baton Rouge community for being patient and also for working with us and helping us with this case. Getting us the information that we need, video surveillance footage that we have. We want to ask the Baton Rouge community to continue to work with us and give us any additional video that they may have that may further our investigation,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.
A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus early Friday, Oct. 21.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, are charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Police said the shooting happened near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard (600 block of Harding Blvd.) just before 2 a.m. Friday. Police initially reported there were nine victims. However, they later said that two more victims came forward.
The Southern University Police Department believes the security measures already in place ahead of homecoming weekend are sufficient, despite shooting.
None of the victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening, officials added.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking any witnesses with photos, videos, or information that can help with the investigation to come forward. You are urged to contact police by calling (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Capt. Harold Williams with the Southern University Police Department answered questions about campus security and safety for homecoming weekend.
Southern University released the following statement about the incident:
Southern University's board of supervisors held its regularly scheduled meeting Friday. During the meeting, Chairman Edwin Shorty had the following to say about the incident:
The Baton Rouge mayor's office released the following statement: