Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.

The hotel and restaurant are located in the England Airpark and have been closed for several years. BOM got involved with the property in 2012 when they operated the hotel and restaurant while in a financial partnership with Parc England, LLC and its owner, Fred Rosenfeld.

In 2016, Parc England, LLC went bankrupt, and BOM took over the property for more than $600,000 in 2017. Since then, the bank has tried to find a buyer, receiving numerous offers, the most recent coming from Jay Sharplin, who offered $1.5 million to turn it into a Best Western. BOM and England Authority have never successfully agreed on a buyer, an ongoing dispute which resulted in a legal battle after two years.

In February 2019, the Bank of Montgomery filed a petition for declaratory judgment and damages against the EEIDD as it related to the hotel and restaurant. The bank said the EEIDD’s actions have prevented them from selling and assigning its rights and obligations as agreed upon in the initial sale to the bank.

Now, the legal battle has come to an end, with the England Authority Board of Commissioners approving a $1 million settlement agreement with BOM.

The settlement is made up of a few parts. It includes the cancelation of leases, plus BOM agreed to pay about $166,000, which is the original stipulated amount on the Bistro from when the Christopher Soprano lease was being negotiated.

BOM will also transfer insurance proceeds from damages from the 2021 ice storm that are currently being held in a trust and assign them to England Authority. Lastly, in about six months, the remainder of the settlement will come from a guaranteed portion of funds from a USDA loan.

Essentially, the bank’s attorney, Jimmy Faircloth, said this is a cancellation of the lease in exchange for cash payments now, freeing the Bank from all obligations and allowing BOM to be “out of the hotel business.”

”First and foremost, the Bank is glad it’s over, and it’s glad that the England Authority will now, that it will be their responsibility, as it should be, to find a tenant and to develop that hotel property. That’s not what the bank does. So, the bank is very happy it’s over. The Bank regrets it took, you know, four years of very expensive litigation to get to this point. But at the end of the day, the Bank is very happy that it’s over and that it’s no longer involved with this hotel. But, again, I want to be clear, the Bank is a good corporate citizen, and they wish the England Authority well. They’ve always maintained that this property should be as quickly and efficiently as possible returned to commerce. So, hopefully, that will happen.”

Faircloth said the two parties have been in ongoing conversations for several weeks to resolve litigation before a trial. The settlement agreement was approved late last week by the England Authority Board of Commissioners.

The dismissal of the lawsuit is in the process of being finalized.

Previously in an email to state and local officials on July 18, 2022, the CEO and president of BOM, Ken Hale, detailed the four-year legal battle, describing the EEIDD’s actions as “predatory, self-dealing actions designed to force” the bank to give up its rights.

Robbyn Cooper, chair of the England Authority, commented on the email in July, calling it “woefully incomplete.”

“The England Authority is a public body and must act in the public interest - not in the interest of a bank that made a poor business decision,” said Cooper. “The authority is busy running the airpark and working to promote economic development in Central Louisiana. We will not be distracted from our mission and our commitment to the area.”

Now that the lawsuit has come to a close, News Channel 5 also reached out to attorneys for England Authority for comment but has not yet received a response.

