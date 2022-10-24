Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 8 Winner

Week 8 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!
Week 8 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!(KALB)
By Mary Margaret Ellison, Elijah Nixon and Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 8 is in the books for the high school football season, and there are only a few left! We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week.

Jena’s Zerrick Jones with the 76-yard touchdown in their win against Bunkie wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Pineville police
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
APD investigating robbery at First Federal Bank on Jackson St.
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
LCU's win streak continues as they beat 15th-ranked Texas Wesleyan University for homecoming.
LCU Stuns #15 Texas Wesleyan, 33-9
Week 8's MedExpress Game of the Week is a battle in 2-4A.
WATCH: Peabody’s Coach Harry Coleman talks thrilling comeback against Grant 48-44