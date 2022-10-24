Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 8 Winner

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 8 is in the books for the high school football season, and there are only a few left! We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week.

Jena’s Zerrick Jones with the 76-yard touchdown in their win against Bunkie wins the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!

