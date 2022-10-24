Stop the Violence organizers present awards to sponsors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar and Frederick Burgess, founder of Stop the Violence, made a surprise stop at Hixson Ford Monday, Oct. 24, and presented two awards, one to Dallas Hixson and another to City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, who they say go above and beyond to make their programs a success.

Stop the Violence and Dupar’s ‘The Difference Maker’ program recently started collaborating to add value to the youth in Central Louisiana. The after-school program they started is a safe place for kids that provides tutoring, accountability and pushes teens to obtain employment. The pair also organize and host basketball tournaments, youth empowerment sessions and back to school drives. They say that when you run programs like this in the community, funding is essential, and they want Hixson and Hopewell to know how much their sponsorship means to the cause.

“These two guys devote a lot of their own time and a lot of their own money to help the kids in their community,” said Hopewell. “I never hesitate to help these guys when I can, and they never ask for much, but I know that every dollar that I give them goes to a good cause.”

“With Jerome, it is not about law enforcement with me it’s not about cars,” said Hixson. “It is about them having some great memories, and a great childhood and they deserve that, we all deserve that.”

Organizers say their work in Central Louisiana is far from done, but as they see their events growing, they know they are making a difference in Central Louisiana.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.