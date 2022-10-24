Vote for the Week 9 MedExpress Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With two weeks remaining in the 2022 high school football regular season, district championships and a spot in the playoffs are at stake in Week 9.

Vote in the poll below for the MedExpress Game of the Week. Let the KALB Sports Team know where you want us to be Friday night. The winner will be revealed on Thursday.

Survey Maker

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
Pineville police
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
Chadrick L. James
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
Alexandria Fire Department investigating early morning fire
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
Jayden Daniels plays electrifying in upset win over No. 7 Ole Miss; scores 5 TDs
Week 8 Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week!
Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 8 Winner
Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
Turnovers, slow start too much for NSU to overcome in Homecoming loss to SEMO
LCU's win streak continues as they beat 15th-ranked Texas Wesleyan University for homecoming.
LCU Stuns #15 Texas Wesleyan, 33-9