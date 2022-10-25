AFD responds to Sunday night fire

Sunday night fire
Sunday night fire(AFD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street.

Smoke could be seen from the back of the building.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

