ASH Trojans will be in familiar waters heading to West Monroe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans are heading to a hostile environment this Friday to play long-time rival: West Monroe.

ASH only beat West Monroe once in the last six years and that was in 2020 when the Trojans went all the way to the championship game.

Bachman and the Trojans are keeping their head above water with a 4-4 record, and Bachman said he hopes that his team can get a tough win against one of the top teams in the district.

“The environment is always great,” said Bachman. “Handling the environment is an important part of the preparation. Once we get into the game, it’s certainly going to have an impact but the better we handle those situations, the better chance we’re going to give ourselves.”

The Trojans will be on the road Friday to face the West Monroe Rebels. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

