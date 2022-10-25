Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 9, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KALB) - Week 8 is in the books, and some teams got games that can affect if they will make the playoffs or not. KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below:

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Coach Harry Coleman - Peabody

Coach James Dartez - Bolton

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

