Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 9, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KALB) - Week 8 is in the books, and some teams got games that can affect if they will make the playoffs or not. KALB sat down with local coaches as they prepare for their upcoming opponent. Watch the full interviews below:
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena
Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville
Coach Harry Coleman - Peabody
Coach James Dartez - Bolton
Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye
Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant
Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
