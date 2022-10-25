LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats have won three straight games, which is their longest win streak of the year.

LCU’s defense has been lights out as they held two opponents to under 150 yards a game. On third down, Wayland Baptist, Texas Wesleyan and Arkansas Baptist have combined 10-39 on third down conversions.

The defensive line has been getting pressure as well. Micah Latin and Logan Brimmer have both beaten the current single-sack record during the streak.

The Wildcats allowed only 13 points a game in the last three games, and defensive coordinator Dwayne Serverio said it is a collective effort.

“It’s just a credit to all the coaches and players,” said Serverio. “I think the key is that we are all invested in winning, and I think we are getting better each week.”

The road has been an issue this season as they are 0-4. This Saturday they will be playing a ranked Langston University.

Head Coach Drew Maddox said that he thinks the last few games may carry some momentum heading into a tough environment.

“We have to figure out what is the difference at home and away,” said Maddox. “We will change a few things around to help the mental aspect of it. I think we have turned a corner, and we will find out on Saturday.”

The Wildcats will play on the road against Langston University on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

