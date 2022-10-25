Peabody, Tioga rivalry has some playoff implications

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The district rivalry between Tioga and Peabody will take place this weekend, and both teams are fighting for a win because of the playoff seeding.

The Tioga Indians are 6-3 on the season after losing back-to-back games. They currently sit as the 19-seed in Division I playoffs.

Meanwhile, Peabody sits as an 18-seed with a 5-4. Last week, they had an impressive come-from-behind victory against Grant that helped them out.

Even though they are in different divisions, they are in the same district, so a win for either team would mean a lot, not just for bragging rights, but a chance to play past Week 9.

Tioga’s Head Coach Kevin Cook and Peabody’s Harry Coleman both know what is at stake this week.

“This game has a lot of things tied to it,” said Cook. “Our kids understand what’s at stake and the importance involving the playoff picture, so this is a must-win.”

“Last week is last week,“ said Coleman. “We need this win to continue to play past Week 9 and that’s our goal Friday night.”

Peabody will host Tioga for Senior Night on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.