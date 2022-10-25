Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

