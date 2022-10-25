Reports of iMessage problems abound

People who use iMessage say there's problems.
People who use iMessage say there's problems.
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you are having difficulty with iMessage, the Apple messaging service, you are not alone.

Reports are coming in of iMessage difficulties, with people taking to Twitter and Downdetector to comment on their difficulties, making iMessage a trending topic on Twitter.

Apple’s system status page is not yet reporting an issue, though.

The reported problems come just hours after a WhatsApp outage, which began at around 3 a.m. Eastern and cleared up a couple of hours later, the Associated Press reported.

